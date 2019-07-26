Amerigas Partners LP (APU) to pay $0.95 on Aug 19, 2019; 111 – American Depositary Shares (YI) SI Increased By 75.97%

Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) is expected to pay $0.95 on Aug 19, 2019. (NYSE:APU) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Amerigas Partners LP’s current price of $33.78 translates into 2.81% yield. Amerigas Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 778,855 shares traded or 41.84% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44

111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI) had an increase of 75.97% in short interest. YI’s SI was 54,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 75.97% from 30,800 shares previously. With 10,500 avg volume, 5 days are for 111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI)’s short sellers to cover YI’s short positions. The SI to 111 Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 2,517 shares traded. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PBOC chief says current interest rate level is appropriate – Caixin – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yuan weakens as investors eye Sino-U.S. trade talks, global central banks – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “111 Signs Strategic Cooperation with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $325.00 million. The firm sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a suite of cloud solutions and Internet software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AmeriGas shareholder sues to stop UGI’s $2.4 billion acquisition – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. It serves approximately 1.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 24.78 P/E ratio. The company's propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.