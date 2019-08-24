Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake Has Boosted by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 50,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 298,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 248,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 38.56% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 61,644 shares to 468,952 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,719 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 41,449 shares to 538,976 shares, valued at $42.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.62M shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

