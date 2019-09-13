Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $9.26 Million as Stock Declined; Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Boosted Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 91.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 272,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 26,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $931,000, down from 298,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.05 million shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.6. About 174,419 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 205,186 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,495 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,415 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 59,693 shares. North Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. 224,350 are held by Cannell Peter B. Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware has 21,016 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 8,500 shares. Creative Planning reported 30,518 shares stake. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,882 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 11,800 shares to 387,805 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

