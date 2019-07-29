Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Geode Capital Management Holding In Mks Instruments (MKSI) Was Has Lifted

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 522,715 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 14,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 598,883 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73M, up from 584,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 306,456 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 364,071 shares to 7.76 million shares, valued at $1.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Tru (NYSE:BXMT) by 92,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MKS Instruments Announces Agreement to Acquire Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MKS Instruments Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment on its Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MKS Instruments: Gain Exposure Up The Semi Pipeline At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is MKSI Worth It? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt, Georgia-based fund reported 98,660 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 88,381 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Westpac Corp accumulated 68,082 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 4.99 million shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest accumulated 7,580 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Paradigm Cap Mngmt stated it has 33,100 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 6,081 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 25,965 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability holds 39 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 1.94M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has 188,944 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Phocas Financial has 82,234 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,713 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 14,208 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 127,619 shares. Chem Bank & Trust reported 8,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,331 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company accumulated 0% or 19,827 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 237,073 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Citigroup Inc reported 26,620 shares stake. Sei Invests Communications holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 17,607 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 7 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 51,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1,400 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 738,760 shares.