Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Holding; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Tekne Capital Management Upped Its Position by $14.47 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 26,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 33,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 60,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 108,290 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot owns 10,010 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). North American Mgmt holds 0.46% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 89,673 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs stated it has 0.25% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Pnc Finance Services Grp owns 29,524 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 6,630 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 2,000 shares. Blair William Il has 17,727 shares. Arrow Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bell Retail Bank has invested 0.14% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Ameriprise Fin reported 50,477 shares. 4,779 are held by Captrust Fin Advsrs. Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% or 116,477 shares. Enterprise Corp has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of AmeriGas Partners, LP (APU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 8,009 shares to 359,250 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign by 7,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant (NYSE:LNT).