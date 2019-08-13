Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shareholder Amg Funds Decreased Holding by $323,580; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Valuation Declined While United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered by $5.21 Million Its Stake

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 71.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 110,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 43,199 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 154,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 573,474 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 2.07 million shares traded or 225.27% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 11,513 shares to 180,947 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 338,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Soros Fund Management Limited Co holds 101,196 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 407,946 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 833,240 shares. 22,874 were accumulated by Condor Mgmt. Tompkins Corp holds 0% or 322 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd stated it has 2.71M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 80,272 shares. World Asset Incorporated holds 6,929 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 30,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Telemus Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 99,816 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 598,691 shares. Proshare Lc owns 30,479 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 103,158 were reported by Putnam Ltd Llc.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.56 million for 8.47 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

