Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holding Held by A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 547,770 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $183.35. About 239,923 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 19,827 shares. Live Your Vision accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 232,275 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 194 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 212,632 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 237,073 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 59,679 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 640 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 454,097 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd holds 283,463 shares. Pnc Gp stated it has 29,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares to 2,992 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

