Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holding Has Lifted by A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc; Primerica (PRI) Shareholder Prospector Partners Lowered Its Holding

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, down from 107,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 184,432 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 80,486 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,900 shares to 122,819 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 143,581 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). American International Group Inc has 111,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 4,129 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 7.35% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Amalgamated Bank accumulated 6,934 shares. Walthausen And Com Ltd Com accumulated 2.15% or 135,584 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 11,251 shares. Suntrust Banks has 4,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 758,040 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,339 shares.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61 million for 14.60 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.