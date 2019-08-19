Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holder Spirit Of America Management Lowered Its Position by $567,000; Northstar Investment Advisors Holds Position in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 67,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.94 million shares traded or 191.15% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 4,603 shares to 63,057 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,835 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,865 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 322,937 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. 6,465 are owned by Pacifica. Columbus Hill LP invested in 76,854 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 1.18 million shares stake. Assetmark holds 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 236,470 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 871,458 shares. 193,002 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Com. 25,674 are owned by Van Eck Associates Corp. Endurance Wealth invested in 66,334 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Hudock Cap Gru stated it has 9,876 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 373,322 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap stated it has 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,990 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 6,372 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Management, California-based fund reported 350 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation reported 0.31% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 149,740 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 59,679 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 308,939 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 30,849 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 51,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 1.26 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.01% or 1,850 shares. Arrow Advsr Lc stated it has 20,174 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 11,670 shares.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amerigas Partners LP (APU) CEO Hugh Gallagher on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walgreens disappoints, Dow trades on NYSE, UGI makes acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).