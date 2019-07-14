Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Holding; Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Share Price Declined While Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered by $423,700 Its Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 530,273 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 181,530 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 102,618 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 24,139 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru owns 550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.07% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 80,552 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 66,973 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,446 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.18 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 48,953 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 31,441 shares. 162,664 are owned by Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Essex Inv Management Communications has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 3,305 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 46,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 22,417 shares.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.