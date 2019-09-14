Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holder Intersect Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted Its Holding by $551,990

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 3,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 8,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 5,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $164.11. About 649,697 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,605 shares to 27,088 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon. Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,930 shares, and cut its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

