Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holder Intersect Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $351,390 as Valuation Declined; Bamco Decreased Its Stake in Qualys (QLYS) as Market Value Declined

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 290,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.25 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 231,368 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,765 shares to 482,160 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Co owns 1,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Suntrust Banks reported 10,130 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 346,880 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 3,450 shares. 1,495 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Citigroup invested in 0.06% or 2.23M shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 182,084 shares. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.69% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability owns 20,900 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 2,000 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 640 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). First Interstate Retail Bank reported 1,000 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $24.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 61,700 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91 million for 49.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,632 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has 79,115 shares. Group holds 0.01% or 25,461 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 12,600 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 171,661 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 22,465 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 75,658 shares. Synovus stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Bamco Incorporated New York has 0.1% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 290,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 26,984 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Stephens Invest Group holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 479,632 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Grandeur Peak Global Ltd, a Us-based fund reported 98,750 shares.