Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding; Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Its Position in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by $35.94 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 653,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 8.99 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.76 million, down from 9.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 45,601 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84M shares traded or 143.76% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59 million for 23.53 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 11.98M shares to 16.90 million shares, valued at $472.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 71.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management owns 4,581 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 84,928 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 2,071 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 32 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 206,922 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,364 shares. Cardinal Mgmt has 17,986 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 2.44 million shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Com invested in 4,380 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Co reported 2.45% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Boston Prns accumulated 12,948 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

