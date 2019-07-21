AmeriGas Partners L.P. (APU)’s Financial Results Comparing With RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

AmeriGas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO), both competing one another are Gas Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriGas Partners L.P. 32 1.12 N/A 1.19 29.39 RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.31 N/A 1.10 25.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AmeriGas Partners L.P. and RGC Resources Inc. RGC Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AmeriGas Partners L.P. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AmeriGas Partners L.P. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AmeriGas Partners L.P. and RGC Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriGas Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.8% 2.8% RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that AmeriGas Partners L.P. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, RGC Resources Inc. has beta of -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AmeriGas Partners L.P. are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, RGC Resources Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. RGC Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AmeriGas Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AmeriGas Partners L.P. and RGC Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriGas Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 RGC Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.01% for AmeriGas Partners L.P. with consensus price target of $31.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of AmeriGas Partners L.P. shares and 33.8% of RGC Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 25.66% of AmeriGas Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, RGC Resources Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriGas Partners L.P. -2.16% -1.3% 18.11% -5.41% -15.25% 38.14% RGC Resources Inc. 5.67% 7.47% 0.31% -1% 5.39% -7.38%

For the past year AmeriGas Partners L.P. had bullish trend while RGC Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AmeriGas Partners L.P. beats RGC Resources Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel customers in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications. It also sells, installs, and services propane appliances, such as heating systems; and offers residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, and related services. The company markets propane and other services primarily under the AmeriGas, America's Propane Company, Heritage Propane, Relationships Matter, Metro Lawn, and ServiceMark names. AmeriGas Propane, Inc. serves as the general partner of the company. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1994 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.