AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Reaches $34.65 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Lowered By 1.54%

The stock of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 247,892 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly DistributionThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.25B company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $31.53 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:APU worth $292.86 million less.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) had a decrease of 1.54% in short interest. ATLC’s SI was 807,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.54% from 820,500 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 269 days are for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s short sellers to cover ATLC’s short positions. The SI to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s float is 23.25%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0401. About 3,759 shares traded. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) has risen 57.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.97 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It has a 3.13 P/E ratio. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,410 activity. Shares for $31,410 were bought by ROSENCRANTS THOMAS G on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION APPOINTS DAVE CARUSO CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER â€“ RETAIL CREDIT – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes Sale Of $167.3 Million Asset Backed Securitization To Support The Fortiva® Brand – PR Newswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fortiva® Retail Credit Partners With Bob’s Discount Furniture To Extend Financing To More Consumers – PRNewswire” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Credit Suisse to Support the Fortiva® Brand – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.08 million shares or 0.26% more from 2.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) for 471 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Morgan Stanley has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 71,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 154 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 4,104 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P invested 0% in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Northern Corporation reported 14,791 shares stake. Blackrock owns 534,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Inc Llp holds 19,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il invested 0.02% in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). 382,943 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,573 shares.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It serves approximately 1.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 25.42 P/E ratio. The company's propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Investorplace.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UGI to buy 100% of AmeriGas Partners, cuts full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AmeriGas Partners, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 237,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 800 shares stake. Novare Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cetera Advsr Limited Company, Colorado-based fund reported 13,734 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 33,643 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 2,000 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 126,164 shares. Albert D Mason invested in 1.05% or 46,454 shares. Arrow Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Illinois-based North Star Corporation has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Ironwood Finance Lc has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). St Johns Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Company owns 1 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 200 shares.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.