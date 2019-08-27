Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019; Mig Capital Has Trimmed Copart (CPRT) Stake By $12.00 Million

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:COLD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Americold Realty Trust’s current price of $36.47 translates into 0.55% yield. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 923,008 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Mig Capital Llc decreased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 27.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 516,000 shares with $31.26M value, down from 716,000 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $16.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 1.30 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Among 3 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3800 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 0.08% above currents $36.47 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 214.53 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 32.94 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 245,757 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 913,278 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 1.23M shares. Stephens Ar holds 15,270 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.49% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 13,700 shares. 271,707 were reported by Avenir. Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 65,325 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 114,780 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 4,893 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.07% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Claar Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 19,497 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 5,161 shares. 33 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 149,214 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0% or 8,517 shares.