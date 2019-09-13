Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019; Majesco (MJCO) Sellers Increased By 41.89% Their Shorts

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) had an increase of 41.89% in short interest. MJCO’s SI was 37,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 41.89% from 26,500 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)’s short sellers to cover MJCO’s short positions. The SI to Majesco’s float is 0.53%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 25,762 shares traded or 30.45% up from the average. Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) has risen 22.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MJCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tier 1 Global Insurer Selects Majesco Billing for Small Commercial Products; 05/04/2018 – Tier One Specialty Insurer Signs an Application Management Services Agreement for Three Years with Majesco; 20/03/2018 – InsurTech Start-up Insurer Selects Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing on Majesco CloudInsurer Platform; 15/03/2018 – Raffles Health Insurance (Singapore) Selects Majesco’s Health Core Platform; 09/05/2018 – Majesco 4Q Rev $32.9M; 21/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Majesco Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Raffles Health Insurance (Singapore) Selects Majesco’s Health Core Platform; 02/05/2018 – Majesco Research Offers Insights for P&C Insurers to Build Unique Playbooks to Transform to Digital Insurance 2.0; 20/03/2018 – LEADING BRANDS, INC.: Announces that it has Retained Jesse Sutton, CEO of Majesco Entertainment Company (“Majesco”) As the; 03/05/2018 – Majesco Announces the Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:COLD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Americold Realty Trust’s current price of $35.65 translates into 0.56% yield. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 1.80 million shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $397.25 million. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty , life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. It has a 49.83 P/E ratio. The firm provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims.

Among 4 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3900 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $37.13’s average target is 4.15% above currents $35.65 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.77 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 209.71 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.