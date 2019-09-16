Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019; Lumber Liquidators Holdings Has 1.42 Sentiment

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:COLD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Americold Realty Trust’s current price of $35.26 translates into 0.57% yield. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.49M shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 68 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 48 cut down and sold stock positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 23.23 million shares, up from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 23 Increased: 37 New Position: 31.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 207.41 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3900 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $37.13’s average target is 5.30% above currents $35.26 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 22. JP Morgan maintained Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $243.52 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LL’s profit will be $5.48 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.