Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019; DRONE DELIVERY CDA COMMON SHARES (TAKOF) SI Decreased By 0.2%

DRONE DELIVERY CDA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. TAKOF’s SI was 789,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 791,000 shares previously. With 46,000 avg volume, 17 days are for DRONE DELIVERY CDA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)’s short sellers to cover TAKOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.0067 during the last trading session, reaching $0.78. About 650 shares traded. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:COLD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Americold Realty Trust’s current price of $36.86 translates into 0.54% yield. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 2.47M shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 216.82 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3900 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $37.13’s average target is 0.73% above currents $36.86 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

More notable recent Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “R.I.P. Sanchez Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Borr Drilling Is A Buy At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Update On Bayer After The Monsanto Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OceanaGold: A Miner To Keep An Eye On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.