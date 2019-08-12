Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Stock Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Baird; The $38.0000 Target Indicates 7.07% Potential; Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 10 sold and reduced holdings in Franklin Universal Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.14 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Franklin Universal Trust in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Baird currently has a $38.0000 target price on the $6.80B market cap company or 7.07% upside potential. In an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Monday morning, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) stock had its “Outperform” Rating reaffirmed by equity research analysts at Baird.

Among 2 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3800 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 0.73% above currents $35.49 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 538,473 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 208.76 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust for 45,577 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 158,072 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 104,230 shares.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $185.73 million. The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

