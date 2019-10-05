Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reaches $37.64 52-Week High; ALEAFIA HEALTH ORDINARY SHARES (ALEAF) Shorts Up By 29.25%

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had an increase of 29.25% in short interest. ALEAF’s SI was 465,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 29.25% from 360,400 shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 0 days are for ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)’s short sellers to cover ALEAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6526. About 256,480 shares traded. Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $40.27 target or 7.00% above today’s $37.64 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.06 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $40.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $493.99 million more. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 1.36M shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21

Analysts await Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. COLD’s profit will be $58.12 million for 30.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Americold Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 221.41 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3900 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $37.13’s average target is -1.35% below currents $37.64 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22.