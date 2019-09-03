Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reaches $37.19 52-Week High; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) Stake By $1.17 Million

The stock of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $38.68 target or 4.00% above today’s $37.19 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.08 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $38.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $283.04 million more. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 594,246 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) stake by 8.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 24,400 shares as Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 300,000 shares with $14.45 million value, up from 275,600 last quarter. Perrigo Co Plc (Put) now has $6.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 282,525 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) stake by 800,000 shares to 1.00M valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 726,215 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Perrigo Company plc has $54 highest and $48 lowest target. $51’s average target is 10.65% above currents $46.09 stock price. Perrigo Company plc had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 917,443 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 130,128 shares. 44,421 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. State Street Corp reported 6.37 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 12,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 437,768 shares. Capstone Advisors Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability reported 100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 735 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 209,904 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 9,203 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 13,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 11,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 317,542 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3800 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is -1.86% below currents $37.19 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

