Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reaches $34.84 High on Aug, 9; Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) reached all time high today, Aug, 9 and still has $36.23 target or 4.00% above today’s $34.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.82B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $36.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $272.64M more. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 95,955 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.82 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 101.57 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $59.00 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

