Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reaches $34.48 High on Jul, 7; Siebert Financial (SIEB) Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $35.51 target or 3.00% above today’s $34.48 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.60B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $35.51 PT is reached, the company will be worth $198.12M more. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 44.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents

Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.16 million shares, up from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Siebert Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company has market cap of $259.58 million. The firm offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It has a 21.86 P/E ratio. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends clients a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Siebert Financial Corp. for 4,729 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,360 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,847 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $33.5 target.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 100.52 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Analysts await Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. COLD’s profit will be $49.80M for 33.15 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Americold Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

