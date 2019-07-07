Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reaches $34.48 52-Week High; Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)’s Sentiment Is 3

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc (WVVI) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 2 trimmed and sold holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 417,298 shares, up from 411,680 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $35.51 target or 3.00% above today’s $34.48 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.60 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $35.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $198.12 million more. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 44.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 100.52 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust has $3800 highest and $33.5 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 3.68% above currents $34.48 stock price. Americold Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. COLD’s profit will be $49.80 million for 33.15 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Americold Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.50 million. The firm offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land.

