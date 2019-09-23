Americold Realty Trust (COLD) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Americold Realty Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.62% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Americold Realty Trust and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Americold Realty Trust and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust N/A 33 85.32 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Americold Realty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Americold Realty Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 1.60 2.62

The peers have a potential upside of 46.25%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Americold Realty Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Americold Realty Trust 1.3% 0.51% 4.29% 16.91% 57.27% 31.28% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year Americold Realty Trust has stronger performance than Americold Realty Trust’s competitors.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Americold Realty Trust’s competitors beat Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada. Upon the completion of this offering, we will be the first publicly traded REIT focused on the temperature-controlled warehouse industry.