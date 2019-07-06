Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; American Express Company (AXP) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Atlantic Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Tuesday, January 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. See American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Initiate

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $140.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $113 New Target: $123 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold Maintain

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. COLD’s profit would be $49.42 million giving it 33.15 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Americold Realty Trust’s analysts see -10.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 1.11M shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 44.86% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 2.98M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold American Express Company shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ajo L P reported 0.06% stake. Cohen & Steers holds 29,789 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,248 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% or 40,430 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.29% or 43,630 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Putnam Fl Mngmt owns 3,003 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited Liability accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Ltd has 354 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 34,908 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation has 1.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 36,142 shares. Csat Advisory L P stated it has 8,712 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.29M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, February 1.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.09 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 15.97 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

More notable recent Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americold Realty Trust (COLD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) Share Price Gain of 57% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.