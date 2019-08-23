Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Silver company, Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Americas Silver Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.91% of all Silver’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Americas Silver Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.74% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americas Silver Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Americas Silver Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Americas Silver Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 72.18%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Americas Silver Corporation -4.5% 23.77% 57.71% 57.71% 4.15% 67.27% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Americas Silver Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Americas Silver Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Americas Silver Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.