Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Silver company, Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Americas Silver Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.91% of all Silver’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Americas Silver Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.74% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Americas Silver Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.66%
|6.10%
|4.20%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Americas Silver Corporation
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|27.76M
|490.60M
|77.11
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Americas Silver Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.25
|2.75
The rivals have a potential upside of 72.18%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Americas Silver Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Americas Silver Corporation
|-4.5%
|23.77%
|57.71%
|57.71%
|4.15%
|67.27%
|Industry Average
|0.00%
|23.84%
|33.62%
|29.74%
|22.83%
|29.85%
For the past year Americas Silver Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Americas Silver Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Americas Silver Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.