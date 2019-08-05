America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) and CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Comparison side by side

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) and CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) compete against each other in the Auto Dealerships sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart Inc. 86 0.86 N/A 6.73 13.39 CarGurus Inc. 38 7.94 N/A 0.65 56.99

Table 1 highlights America’s Car-Mart Inc. and CarGurus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CarGurus Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to America’s Car-Mart Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. America’s Car-Mart Inc. is currently more affordable than CarGurus Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 9.8% CarGurus Inc. 0.00% 40.5% 28.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for America’s Car-Mart Inc. and CarGurus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CarGurus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

America’s Car-Mart Inc. has an average price target of $103, and a 19.10% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of CarGurus Inc. is $50, which is potential 45.52% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CarGurus Inc. is looking more favorable than America’s Car-Mart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.3% of America’s Car-Mart Inc. shares and 93.2% of CarGurus Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of CarGurus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America’s Car-Mart Inc. 2.3% 5.03% -10% 29.43% 42.21% 24.44% CarGurus Inc. 1.69% 3.47% -6.78% -10.54% -9.3% 10.5%

For the past year America’s Car-Mart Inc. was more bullish than CarGurus Inc.

Summary

CarGurus Inc. beats America’s Car-Mart Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.