Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined; Shaker Investments Has Raised Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 166,013 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 198,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 109,687 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,679 were reported by Group Inc. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). 3,030 are held by Mraz Amerine Assocs Inc. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,118 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,602 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 2,620 shares. Mackenzie invested 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 14,756 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3,507 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). 2,482 were reported by Navellier & Associate. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 49,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial reported 0% stake.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares to 8,135 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,690 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 2,319 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 3,597 shares. 575 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability. Moreover, Dana Inv Advisors Inc has 0.15% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,253 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel holds 2,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 1.33% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Westwood Corporation Il stated it has 11,150 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 6,724 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 1,148 shares. Curbstone Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,650 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 2,480 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 48,577 shares. Johnson Gp Inc has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Finance Prtn has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).