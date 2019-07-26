America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Shareholder Eam Investors Upped Its Holding by $1.58 Million as Valuation Rose; Delta Asset Management Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $454,914

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 35,527 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $346.22. About 3.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,370 shares to 148,127 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,838 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig reported 2.38% stake. Iberiabank Corp owns 2,182 shares. Bowling Management Llc holds 0.34% or 5,638 shares. Aviance Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 30,928 shares. Madrona Svcs Limited Co has 858 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 71,800 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 101,141 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,000 are held by Sunbelt Inc. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 5,971 shares. 2,695 were reported by Engines Limited Liability. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 7,239 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp has 11,203 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 22,279 shares to 35,083 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 30,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,839 shares, and cut its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.