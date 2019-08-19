Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Share Price Declined While Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.96 Million Its Stake; Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowered Position

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 166,013 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 198,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 322,439 shares traded or 169.30% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 987,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 11,297 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130,000, down from 999,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 480,663 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 23,637 shares. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 64,879 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Sei Invs has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,165 shares. 2,602 were reported by Eqis Capital Incorporated. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 16,440 shares. 109,312 were reported by Jupiter Asset Limited. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 8,993 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 19,931 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 62,272 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 40,200 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 34,412 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group accumulated 0% or 423 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical C (TKPYY) by 463,133 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $30.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) by 63,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,121 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).