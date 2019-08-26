America’s Car (CRMT) Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted Its Stake; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Bridger Management Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 131% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 6,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 3,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 118,198 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 202,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85M, down from 290,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 517,993 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

