American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Valuation Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Its Position by $401,544; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Boosted Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $615,342

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 8,664 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 3,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 44,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 48,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 748,535 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares to 3,010 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 390 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gm Advisory has invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 337,131 shares. Leonard Green And Ptnrs LP has invested 0.52% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.16% or 163,532 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 1,770 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 4,583 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank accumulated 29,370 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,431 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsr reported 4,500 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa has 0.83% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cim Invest Mangement owns 3,219 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

