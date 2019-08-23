American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Valuation Rose While Archford Capital Strategies Upped Its Holding; Weitz Investment Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted as Shares Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 1,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, up from 13,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 821,409 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338,847 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centurylink has 3.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,358 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt owns 2,739 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 280 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 2,209 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D owns 1,092 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Whitnell & has 625 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Services has 593 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 241 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life reported 2.97% stake. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osborne Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 236 shares in its portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 105,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 53,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 3,810 shares to 81,939 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,126 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Private Ocean Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 80 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 356,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Capital reported 1.52% stake. Moreover, Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca has 2.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 20,785 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 58,543 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 21,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Scout Investments Inc accumulated 0.41% or 193,720 shares. 5,990 are held by Scholtz And Llc. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,926 shares. Hexavest accumulated 0.01% or 4,640 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 1.24 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.02% stake.

