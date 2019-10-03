American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Upped Position by $2.72 Million as Stock Rose; Evermay Wealth Management Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $386,172 as Market Value Declined

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 18765.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 23,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 23,771 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 617,452 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1718.02. About 3.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,751 shares to 17,154 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,046 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 700 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.02% or 2,189 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.12% or 3.76M shares in its portfolio. 16,252 were reported by Water Asset Mngmt Limited. M&R Cap Management has 0.33% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 2,720 shares. Scout Invests invested 0.8% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Oakbrook Invs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 24,578 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.12% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). De Burlo Gp Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 5,950 shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 29,700 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 19,957 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Inv & Retirement reported 2,164 shares. Condor Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,091 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 185 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doliver Limited Partnership stated it has 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Buckingham Capital Management Inc has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,517 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com stated it has 177 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 13,889 shares or 5.97% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 87,649 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has 125,527 shares for 7.06% of their portfolio. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 604,305 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 4,845 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 642,975 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Bridges Invest accumulated 31,920 shares or 2.32% of the stock. The California-based Hutchinson Management Ca has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

