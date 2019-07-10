American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Value Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Holding; Macquarie Group LTD Boosted Its South Jersey Inds (SJI) Position by $8.98 Million; Share Price Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 280,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.92 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.55M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 528,675 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 696,706 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.57% or 88,273 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 70,567 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 106,623 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.76M shares. Connable Office reported 7,418 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 1,300 shares. Reaves W H Communications Inc owns 1.39M shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 55,242 shares to 171,211 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 141,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,686 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 3,869 were reported by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Water Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 28,252 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 115,472 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 9,377 shares. First Foundation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ameritas Inv owns 3,185 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Republic Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 32,169 shares. Jane Street Ltd Com stated it has 4,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 31,421 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board accumulated 15,066 shares. Everence Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 17,850 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 84,168 shares stake. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 363,153 shares.