American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Value Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lifted Position by $358,072; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Value Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Increased by $5.51 Million Its Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 137,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 613,214 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, up from 475,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 3.89M shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – TERRANOVA TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A -SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca to Sell Seroquel License Rights to Luye Pharma for $538 Mln; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FY 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED AND UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 18/04/2018 – Industry fears disruption as EU excludes UK from drug approvals; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 789,924 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,615 shares to 27,214 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,258 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Roger Goodson Leadership Role With Illinois American Water Expanded to Include Eastern Division – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.9% to $0.50; 2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Water Works’ CEO Talks PFAS Contamination in U.S. Drinking Water Supply – Motley Fool” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 47,607 shares to 198,138 shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 28,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,172 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).