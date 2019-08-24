American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Value Rose While Credit Agricole S A Has Upped Stake; Rock Point Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $455,204 as Share Price Rose

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 25,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 108,825 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 83,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 994,205 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 184,784 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Ally Inc has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Corp owns 28,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group owns 3.63M shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 1.45M shares. Qs Investors Limited Co invested in 175,504 shares. 369,250 were reported by Twin. E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hexavest owns 684,390 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 86,333 shares. 50 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 26.79M shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.00M shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 38,653 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

