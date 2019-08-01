American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Rose While Robecosam Ag Upped Holding by $7.82 Million; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Has Raised Position by $483,392

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 75,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 146,200 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, up from 71,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 1.02 million shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Facebook and Google executives clash over `fake news’; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOOGLE, FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as US and EU urge probes of data practices; 08/05/2018 – The news came as Facebook implemented its biggest executive shakeup in 15 years, Recode reported Tuesday; 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust owns 330 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.12% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3.28M shares. 34,580 were accumulated by Moody Bancorp Division. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.08% stake. 16,171 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 97,904 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.04% or 1.24M shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8,407 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 178,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 300 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 13,494 shares. Coastline Tru owns 11,140 shares. Blair William And Il holds 9,649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96,540 shares to 798,230 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 29,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,097 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,976 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc owns 12,178 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.3% or 13,587 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 41,943 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 73,429 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd reported 1.23 million shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Corp Oh invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 64,816 were reported by Crystal Rock Cap Management. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.48 million shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 27,010 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 16,657 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability invested in 3,317 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1,410 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,905 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,730 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.