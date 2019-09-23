American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Rose While Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Holding by $901,204; Dsam Partners Llp Has Upped Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $11.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 197,161 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, down from 204,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.93M shares traded or 95.41% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 58.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 139,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 379,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.61 million, up from 239,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 2.98M shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 10,744 shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 30,113 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Choate Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 216,754 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 0% or 230 shares. 53,443 were reported by Us National Bank De. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 3,298 shares stake. Strategic Glob Advsrs Llc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pitcairn invested in 21,755 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Eminence Cap Lp invested in 3.56% or 3.34 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 22,947 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc reported 17,778 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.91M shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Arvest Natl Bank Division has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,313 shares to 172,560 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 31,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,992 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05M for 23.80 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21.86 million are owned by Vanguard Inc. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Da Davidson & Company invested in 0.04% or 18,628 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mcf Advsr Llc reported 82 shares. Colony Gp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,246 shares. Hm Payson & accumulated 0.01% or 3,311 shares. First Corp In owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 100 shares. Cetera Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 286,616 shares. Chemical Bancorp reported 1,727 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 89,385 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22,630 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 22,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

