American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; As Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Stock Rose, Nantahala Capital Management Lifted Stake by $16.01 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 16,106 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 21,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.42. About 1.13 million shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 1.65M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,035 were accumulated by Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 5,477 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 213,061 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 24 shares stake. Sei has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 219,833 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 444,192 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 2,458 were reported by Pnc Financial Gru. Allstate invested in 7,080 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic. Driehaus Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 4,695 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs Inc reported 31,250 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.73% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Johnson Financial Group holds 4,857 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 12,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer National Ins Tx reported 32,645 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,536 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust And Trust Commerce holds 0.06% or 2,313 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Millennium Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,932 shares. Perkins Coie Co reported 294 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 7,903 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 14,280 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,546 shares. Brown Advisory reported 19,068 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 228,091 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

