American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.81 Million as Stock Rose; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Price Declined, Fir Tree Boosted Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 24,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 378,956 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68M, down from 403,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 873,029 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96M, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 1.20 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Corsair Capital Limited Partnership has 2.45% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 494,912 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 149,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.27 million shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability owns 67,935 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kirr Marbach And Limited Co In holds 564,977 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3.29 million shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 350,286 shares. Kepos Cap LP reported 0.51% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Elk Creek Prtn Lc holds 0.21% or 166,339 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,721 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 289,502 shares in its portfolio. 37,700 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 1.69 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 144,000 shares to 533,520 shares, valued at $78.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 30,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Ltd Llc holds 2,215 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.65% or 231,844 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,745 shares. Cambiar Limited Co reported 303,324 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Monetary Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.02% or 1,836 shares. 2.60M were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Bp Public Lc holds 0.2% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 46,000 shares. Charter Trust owns 9,180 shares. Pggm has invested 0.23% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 10,598 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 34,580 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 5,799 shares. State Bank Of America De invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 69,935 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $208.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (Call) by 104,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $231.95 million for 23.98 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.