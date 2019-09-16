American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; As Northern Tr Com (NTRS) Valuation Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 197,161 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 204,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 131,660 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 11,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 64,689 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, down from 76,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 112,274 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 13/04/2018 – ‘Not a Market for Trading,’ Northern Trust CIO Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Missouri American Water Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reliability – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 151,830 shares to 283,415 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05M for 23.37 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 47,311 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2.83 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.08% stake. Clean Yield invested in 0.58% or 13,795 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). B Riley Wealth Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa has 0.14% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 144,290 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,892 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.93% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 130,068 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 2,951 shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 29,112 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership accumulated 162,833 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Argent Trust has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Expands Strategic Offering to Include Operational Risk Management Services – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Northern Trust (NTRS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Northern Trust Releases Ninth Corporate Social Responsibility Report â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northern Trust closes purchase of Belvedere Advisors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 17,226 shares to 292,672 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) by 45,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 3.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $350.27M for 15.10 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.