American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Axa Has Increased Stake; Eqis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Share Price Declined

Axa increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 268,490 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99M, up from 263,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12M shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 58,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 107,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc holds 0.25% or 14,948 shares. 801,828 are held by Clarkston Prtnrs Lc. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 353.98M shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc has 51,689 shares. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Lc has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stralem & has invested 3.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tdam Usa accumulated 362,457 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,270 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Ltd Com has 3.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bernzott Capital Advsrs has invested 2.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City Management Inc accumulated 21,333 shares. Bailard owns 382,626 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 270,320 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services has 135,948 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,041 shares to 6,153 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Barnett & has invested 0.2% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 45,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 8,407 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dubuque State Bank And Trust Company owns 769 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital Management reported 2.72% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 9,667 shares. Sei accumulated 155,853 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 220,041 shares. Eqis invested in 1,994 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 330 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 54,900 shares to 368,946 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 259,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,858 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).