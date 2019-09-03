American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Upped Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $14.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 385.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 14,028 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 2,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 90,109 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 263,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, down from 587,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 236,162 shares to 351,662 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 80,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Twin Tree Management Lp owns 141,329 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.19% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Prudential Financial Inc has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 484,798 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.04% or 89,735 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,936 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 55,957 shares. Utah Retirement reported 95,205 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Paradigm Asset Co Limited Com holds 1,700 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 690 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 58,427 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 213,819 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Citigroup Incorporated owns 812,291 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts owns 252,439 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 17,743 shares. Principal Fin Group holds 429,709 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited stated it has 22,817 shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Welch & Forbes accumulated 0.02% or 7,756 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8.96M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 4,439 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt accumulated 66,128 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 4,875 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 1,275 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 45,000 shares. 12,525 are owned by Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 81,400 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

