American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Price Rose While Westpac Banking Cut Its Position by $109.50 Million; American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Holder S&T Bank Upped Its Stake by $352,960

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 944 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 158,245 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36B, down from 159,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 351,928 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 22,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 346,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, up from 324,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 1.32M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 59,100 shares to 175,662 shares, valued at $6.30B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 221,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 556,900 shares. 18,924 were reported by Bokf Na. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 827 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 3,169 shares. Harbour Investment Management Ltd accumulated 10,145 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 23,771 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 228,569 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd invested in 0.03% or 32,415 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 29,138 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc holds 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 111 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank & Tru has 2,371 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $231.94M for 24.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,412 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.