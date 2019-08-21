American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position Has Lifted by Invesco Ltd; Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Stake by $842,012

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 595,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.98M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 530,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 19,166 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 14,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 846,287 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 0.01% or 769 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset reported 73,900 shares stake. 2,500 were reported by Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Co. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd holds 33,693 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi reported 2,748 shares stake. 1.11M were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Renaissance Tech Limited, a New York-based fund reported 828,600 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 429,709 shares. 1.40M were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,365 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Chesley Taft And Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company invested in 3,891 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 247,274 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $44.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 45,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,871 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl holds 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 171,522 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 7,948 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Management owns 14,850 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc reported 105,807 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,118 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 70,181 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 62 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 1,215 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 14,835 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Amer Retail Bank stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25 shares. 626,153 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. 10,106 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. 188,721 are owned by Sei Invs Communication. Qs Investors Ltd Co owns 12,486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank7 Corp Com by 44,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 22,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,716 shares, and cut its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

