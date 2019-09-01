American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Valuation Rose While Private Wealth Partners Has Lowered Stake; As Bb&T (BBT) Market Valuation Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Lifted Stake

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 757,210 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 17,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 6.66M shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,428 shares to 176,868 shares, valued at $33.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 1,994 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.02% or 23,935 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 11,976 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Limited invested in 0.37% or 1.13M shares. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.14% or 55,946 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pettee Investors Inc has 5,812 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability reported 33,693 shares. 1.28 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Lifeplan Financial Group reported 80 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charter Tru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 198,677 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 200,435 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability. Energy Income Partners Ltd has invested 0.26% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

