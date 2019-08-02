American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding Held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $325,858

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 651.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 32,883 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 4,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 155,871 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $189.94. About 3.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 29/05/2018 – A day in the life of a product manager at Facebook; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video)

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares to 98,037 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Should Not Buy Square – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Management holds 108,470 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. 2,163 were reported by Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 911,675 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btc Capital has 21,687 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Wafra invested in 154,815 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.01% stake. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Oconnor Lc invested in 0% or 500,000 shares. 18,330 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. 25,842 were accumulated by Ami. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D E Shaw Com Incorporated reported 4.76M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.90M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 18,607 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Clark Mngmt Group has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 16,171 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.07% or 3,932 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 61,206 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 269,800 shares. Telos Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,925 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.28% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,463 shares. Hartford Management Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Millennium Lc holds 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 100,490 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Buckingham Asset Lc reported 3,280 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.35% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 52,128 shares.